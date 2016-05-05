版本:
BRIEF-Mastercraft reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

May 5 Mastercraft

* Reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 sales $57 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects organic growth to remain strong in fiscal 2016 q4

* Reiterates its expectations for mastercraft sales and unit volume growth for fy 2016

* Sees fy 2016 gross margin and adjusted ebitda margin to increase at least 200 basis points from fiscal year 2015

* Fy2016 revenue view $224.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

