BRIEF-Mastercraft reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Mastercraft
* Reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 sales $57 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects organic growth to remain strong in fiscal 2016 q4
* Reiterates its expectations for mastercraft sales and unit volume growth for fy 2016
* Sees fy 2016 gross margin and adjusted ebitda margin to increase at least 200 basis points from fiscal year 2015
* Fy2016 revenue view $224.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
