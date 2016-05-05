版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-2U Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 5 2u Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $47.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $46.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $199.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenue $48.2 million-$48.7 million; sees 2016 revenue $199.7 million - $201.5 million

* Sees q2 adjusted loss per share $0.13-$0.12; sees 2016 adjusted loss per share $0.21-$0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $47.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

