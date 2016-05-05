版本:
BRIEF-Endo International appoints Douglas Ingram and Todd Sisitsky to board of directors

May 5 Endo International Plc

* Announces appointment of Douglas Ingram and Todd Sisitsky to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

