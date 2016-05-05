版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Trecora Resources reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29

May 5 Trecora Resources

* Trecora resources reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Total revenue in q1 was $52.2 million compared with $55.1 million in q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $54.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

