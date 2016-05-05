BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q1 earnings per share $0.09

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc
* Commercial vehicle group announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue fell 18.2 percent to $180.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
Management estimates that 2016 north american class 8 truck production will be in range of 230,000 - 250,000 units
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
