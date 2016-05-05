版本:
BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q1 earnings per share $0.09

May 5 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

* Commercial vehicle group announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue fell 18.2 percent to $180.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Management estimates that 2016 north american class 8 truck production will be in range of 230,000 - 250,000 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

