版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Amtech Systems reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

May 5 Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $22.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-End backlog of $67.3 million

* Company expects revenues for quarter ending june 30, 2016 to be in range of $30 to $33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐