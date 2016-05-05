BRIEF-Amtech Systems reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Amtech Systems Inc
* Amtech reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $22.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter-End backlog of $67.3 million
* Company expects revenues for quarter ending june 30, 2016 to be in range of $30 to $33 million
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
