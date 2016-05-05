版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Banc of california announces offering of common stock

May 5 Banc Of California Inc

* Announces offering of common stock

* Commencement of public offering of 5,250,000 shares of company's voting common stock, par value $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

