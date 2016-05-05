BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.23

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina pipeline corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.30, revenue view c$1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue $394 million versus $375 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.23
* Increased monthly dividend by 4.9 percent from $0.1525 per common share per month to $0.16 per common share per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.