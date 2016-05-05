版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners Q1 net loss of $0.08 per unit

May 5 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp

* Qtrly net loss of $0.08 per unit

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.47, revenue view $131.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $67 million versus $67.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐