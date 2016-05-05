版本:
BRIEF-FTD Companies reiterates 2016 annual guidance

May 5 FTD Companies Inc

* Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $330.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $329.9 million

* Company reiterates 2016 annual guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

