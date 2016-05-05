BRIEF-Paylocity reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Paylocity Holding Corp
* Paylocity announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $70.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 to $0.05
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $57 million to $58 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $227.9 million to $228.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $57.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $224.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.