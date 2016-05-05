版本:
BRIEF-Paylocity reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12

May 5 Paylocity Holding Corp

* Paylocity announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $70.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 to $0.05

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $57 million to $58 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $227.9 million to $228.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $57.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $224.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

