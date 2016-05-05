版本:
BRIEF-Raptor Pharmaceutical reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

May 5 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp

* Raptor pharmaceutical corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $115 million to $125 million

* 2016 non-gaap operating expense guidance lowered to $125 - $135 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $118.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

