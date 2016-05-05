版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Wingstop reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 5 Wingstop Inc Sees 125 To 135 Net System

* Wingstop inc. Reports fiscal first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $22.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.4 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wide restaurant openings, representing approximately 15% unit growth in 2016

* Wingstop inc sees 2016 total revenue between $89 million and $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐