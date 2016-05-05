BRIEF-Wingstop reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Wingstop Inc Sees 125 To 135 Net System
* Wingstop inc. Reports fiscal first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $22.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.4 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wide restaurant openings, representing approximately 15% unit growth in 2016
* Wingstop inc sees 2016 total revenue between $89 million and $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
