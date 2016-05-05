版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Athersys reports Q1 revenue $15.5 million versus $700,000

May 5 Athersys Inc

* Athersys reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $15.5 million versus $700,000

* Q1 revenue view $1.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐