BRIEF-Cachet Financial Solutions reports Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 5 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc

* Cachet financial solutions reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 45 percent to $1.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $8.0 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

