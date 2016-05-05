BRIEF-Five Prime reports Q1 loss per share $0.49

May 5 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Says Continues To Expect Full

* Five prime announces first quarter 2016 results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $6.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $5.3 million

* Five prime therapeutics inc says collaboration revenue for q1 of 2016 increased by $2.2 million to $6.5 million from $4.3 million in q1 of 2015

* Five prime therapeutics inc says net loss for q1 of 2016 was $13.0 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share

* Year 2016 net cash used in operating activities to be less than $120 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71, revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)