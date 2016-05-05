版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 5 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc

* Cheniere energy partners lp holdings, llc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐