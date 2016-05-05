BRIEF-Third point Reinsurance Q1 loss per share $0.49

May 5 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Third point re reports first quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Third point reinsurance ltd says during q1 generated premiums written of $197.2 million , a decrease of 7.6% compared to prior year's q1

* Third point reinsurance ltd says on may 4, 2016 , board authorized new common share repurchase program for up to aggregate of $100.0 million