BRIEF-MRV Q1 gaap loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations

May 5 MRV Communications Inc Qtrly Non

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $18.9 million versus $22.2 million

* Gaap loss per share from continuing operations $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

