BRIEF-Truecar Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 5 Truecar Inc

* Truecar reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $61.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $64 million to $66 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $270 million to $275 million

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda to be a loss of $2 million to $3 million

* Q2 revenue view $68.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $277.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says fy 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be breakeven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

