BRIEF-Truecar Q1 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Truecar Inc
* Truecar reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.07
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $61.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $64 million to $66 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $270 million to $275 million
* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda to be a loss of $2 million to $3 million
* Q2 revenue view $68.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $277.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says fy 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be breakeven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
