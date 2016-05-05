BRIEF-Universal Display Q1 earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Universal Display Corp
* Universal Display corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $29.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 15 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 15 percent

* 2016 guidance remains unchanged
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
