BRIEF-Universal Display Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 5 Universal Display Corp

* Universal Display corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $29.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 15 percent

* 2016 guidance remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

