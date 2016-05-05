版本:
BRIEF-St. Joe Q1 revenue $20.3 mln

May 5 St. Joe Co

* The St. Joe company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $20.3 million versus $17.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

