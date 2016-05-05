BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Motorola Solutions Reports First
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82 to $0.88 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 5 to 7 percent
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company reaffirms its full-year outlook for revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent compared to 2015
* Expects 2016 non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share
* Expects q2 non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $0.82 to $0.88 per share
* Gaap operating margin was 8.4 percent of sales in q1 of 2016, compared with 9.7 percent in q1 of 2015
* Q2 2016 - motorola solutions expects a revenue increase of 1 to 3 percent compared with q2 of 2015
* Q1 backlog ended at $8.3 billion, an increase of 43 percent, driven by airwave and managed & support services growth
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.