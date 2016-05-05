版本:
BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

May 5 Dct Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.10 to $2.20

* Qtrly same-store NOI growth of 5.4 percent on a cash basis and 5.2 percent on a gaap basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

