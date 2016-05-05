BRIEF-Imperva Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.25 excluding items

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Imperva Inc Says Q1 Combined Product And Subscription Revenue Increased 45% Year
* Imperva announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.25 excluding items
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $65.5 million to $66.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $304 million to $307 million
* Q1 revenue $59.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.6 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.04 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29 excluding items
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.75
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $70.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $305.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
