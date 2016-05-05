版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Imperva Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.25 excluding items

May 5 Imperva Inc Says Q1 Combined Product And Subscription Revenue Increased 45% Year

* Imperva announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.25 excluding items

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $65.5 million to $66.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $304 million to $307 million

* Q1 revenue $59.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.6 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.04 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29 excluding items

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $70.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $305.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

