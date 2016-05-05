版本:
BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.20

May 5 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Reports results of operations for first quarter 2016

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Says qtrly mffo per share $ 0.40

* Q1 revenue view $224.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

