BRIEF-Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage announces $10 mln share repurchase

May 5 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc

* Natural grocers by vitamin cottage announces $10 million share repurchase program

* Expects to finance share repurchase program through borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

