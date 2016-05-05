BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International Q1 earnings per share $2.40

May 5 Mettler-toledo International Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $2.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.46

* Q1 sales $539.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $534.1 million

* Sees q2 adjusted eps is forecasted to be in range of $3.09 to $3.14

* Sees 2016 adjusted eps is forecasted to be in range of $14.25 to $14.35

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $14.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)