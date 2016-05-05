BRIEF-Bankrate Inc agrees to acquire Nextadvisor business

May 5 Bankrate Inc

* Bankrate, Inc. agrees to acquire Nextadvisor business

* Consideration also includes a potential earnout payment of up to $137.9 million payable in cash or bankrate stock

* Consideration also includes a potential earnout payment of up to $7.8 million in cash or time-based vesting restricted stock units

* Asset purchase includes upfront consideration of approximately $76.3 million in cash

* Asset purchase includes upfront consideration of approximately $76.3 million in cash

* Asset purchase includes upfront consideration of approximately $3.0 million in time-based vesting restricted stock units