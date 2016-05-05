BRIEF-Bankrate Inc agrees to acquire Nextadvisor business

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Bankrate Inc
* Bankrate, Inc. agrees to acquire Nextadvisor business
* Consideration also includes a potential earnout payment of up to $137.9 million payable in cash or bankrate stock
* Consideration also includes a potential earnout payment of up to $7.8 million in cash or time-based vesting restricted stock units
* Asset purchase includes upfront consideration of approximately $76.3 million in cash
* Asset purchase includes upfront consideration of approximately $3.0 million in time-based vesting restricted stock units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.