BRIEF-Bsquare Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 5 Bsquare Corp

* Bsquare reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $25.4 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $23.5 million to $25.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

