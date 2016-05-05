版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Corvus pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $5.39

May 5 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Corvus pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corvus pharmaceuticals inc says Q1 loss per share $5.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

