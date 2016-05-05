版本:
BRIEF-Global Indemnity Q1 earnings per share $0.41

May 5 Global Indemnity Plc

* Global Indemnity Plc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* As of march 31 st , book value per share was $43.66, an increase of 1.6% compared to book value per share of $42.98 at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

