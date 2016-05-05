版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Catchmark agrees to $102 mln acquisition of Prime South Carolina Timberlands

May 5 Catchmark Timber Trust Inc

* Catchmark agrees to $102 million acquisition of prime south carolina timberlands

* Transaction will be financed through catchmark's multi-draw term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

