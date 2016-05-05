BRIEF-Bankrate Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Bankrate Inc
* Bankrate reports q1 2016 results; revenue growth driven by strong performance in credit cards segment
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $388 million to $400 million
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $93.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $94 million to $98 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $368.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $86.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
