版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Pyxis Tankers Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

May 5 Pyxis Tankers Inc

* Pyxis tankers inc. Announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Quarterly voyage revenue fell 10.6 percent to $8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐