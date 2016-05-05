版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Multiplan announces agreement to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman

May 5 Partners Group Holding Ag

* Multiplan announces agreement to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐