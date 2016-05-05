版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-GSI Technology authorized repurchase of additional of aggregate purchase price of up to $10 mln

May 5 Gsi Technology Inc

* Gsi technology, inc. Announces extension of its stock repurchase program

* Authorized repurchase of additional shares of co's common stock having an aggregate purchase price of up to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐