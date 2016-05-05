BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems Q2 earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Span-america Medical Systems Inc
* America reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 sales fell 1 percent to $14.9 million
* Expect total sales in second half of fiscal 2016 to be lower than they were in first half of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.