BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems Q2 earnings per share $0.28

May 5 Span-america Medical Systems Inc

* America reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales fell 1 percent to $14.9 million

* Expect total sales in second half of fiscal 2016 to be lower than they were in first half of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

