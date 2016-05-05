版本:
BRIEF-Marin Software Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12

May 5 Marin Software Inc

* Marin software announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $27.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenues, net $ 25.0 - $ 25.6 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap net income loss per share $ 0.08 - $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $26.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

