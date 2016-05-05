版本:
BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust sells 360 unit apartment property in Phoenix, Arizona for $47 mln

May 5 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Sells 360 unit apartment property in phoenix, arizona for $47.0 million

* Expects to recognize a gain of about $15.4 million associated with sale in quarter ending june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

