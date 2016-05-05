版本:
BRIEF-Paramount reports Q1 FFO per share $0.23

May 5 Paramount Group Inc

* Paramount announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.23

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $0.80 to $0.84

* Q1 FFO per share $0.23

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.03

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $168.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $172.9 million versus $161.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

