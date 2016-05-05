BRIEF-Paramount reports Q1 FFO per share $0.23

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Paramount Group Inc
* Paramount announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.23
* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $0.80 to $0.84
* Q1 FFO per share $0.23
* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.03
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $168.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $172.9 million versus $161.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.