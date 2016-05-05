版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Kemper Corp Q1 loss per share $0.04

May 5 Kemper Corp

* Kemper corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 operating loss per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $611.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐