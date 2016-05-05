版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Amber Road Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

May 5 Amber Road Inc

* Amber road announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $17 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.7 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $17.4 million to $18 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.49 to $0.61

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $18.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐