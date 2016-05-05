BRIEF-Amber Road Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Amber Road Inc
* Amber road announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $17 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.7 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $17.4 million to $18 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.49 to $0.61
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $72 million to $75 million
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $18.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
