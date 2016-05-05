版本:
BRIEF-Marchex Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations

May 5 Marchex Inc

* Marchex announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $36 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

