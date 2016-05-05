BRIEF-Qlogic sees Q1 2017 revenue $112 mln-$118 mln

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Qlogic Corp
* Qlogic exceeds revenue and eps guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016
* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.27
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 revenue $119.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.8 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimates q1 gaap earnings per share will be lower than non-gaap earnings per share by $0.11 - $0.13 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $117.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.