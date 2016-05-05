BRIEF-Qlogic sees Q1 2017 revenue $112 mln-$118 mln

May 5 Qlogic Corp

* Qlogic exceeds revenue and eps guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.27

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 revenue $119.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.8 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates q1 gaap earnings per share will be lower than non-gaap earnings per share by $0.11 - $0.13 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $117.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)