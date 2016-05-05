版本:
BRIEF-PCTEL Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

May 5 Pctel Inc

* Pctel achieves $21.1 million in first quarter revenue

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue fell 20 percent to $21.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $22.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

