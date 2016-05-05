BRIEF-California Resources Corp Q1 loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 California Resources Corp
* California resources corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.26
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total production of 148,000 boe per day
* Qtrly crude oil production of 98,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
