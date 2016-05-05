版本:
BRIEF-California Resources Corp Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 5 California Resources Corp

* California resources corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.26

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total production of 148,000 boe per day

* Qtrly crude oil production of 98,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

