BRIEF-Ladder Capital Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

May 5 Ladder Capital Corp

* Ladder capital corp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $30.1 million versus $29.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

