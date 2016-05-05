BRIEF-J2 Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.61

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 J2 Global Inc
* J2 reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $4.70 to $5.00
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $830 million to $860 million
* Q1 revenue $201 million versus i/b/e/s view $191.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.84, revenue view $844.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 3.1 percent to $0.335per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
