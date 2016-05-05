版本:
BRIEF-J2 Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.61

May 5 J2 Global Inc

* J2 reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $4.70 to $5.00

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $830 million to $860 million

* Q1 revenue $201 million versus i/b/e/s view $191.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.84, revenue view $844.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 3.1 percent to $0.335per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

