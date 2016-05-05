BRIEF-Fluor Q1 earnings per share $0.74

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Fluor Corp
* Fluor reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.43 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated ending backlog of $46 billion includes stork's backlog of $1.5 billion
* New awards for quarter were $4.7 billion
* Reducing 2016 guidance range, originally issued in october, of $3.50 to $4.00 per diluted share to $3.25 to $3.65 per diluted share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
